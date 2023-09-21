CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Day four of the homicide trial for Glen Chester Johnston began with closing statements.

Jonhston, 61, of DuBois is accused of killing 46-year-old Jude Srock in March 2022, after Johsnton suspected his wife of having an affair with Srock.

During closing arguments William Shaw, Johnston’s attorney, argued that on the night in question Johnston only wanted to talk to Srock, not to kill him. Shaw went on to discuss Srock’s state on the night in question, noting that he had a blood alcohol content of .24 as well as marijuana in his system.

“This case is a classic example of sudden and intense compassionate manslaughter,” Shaw said. “If this was premeditated why would the gun go back in his pocket?”

The defense also highlighted that in the original statements by witnesses, there was no mention of Srock saying, “Are you going to shoot me?”

First Assitant District Attorney, Leanne Nedza, said that Johnston just wanted to take care of the competition and that Johnston shot Srock in the head to eliminate said competition.

“Johnston got the gun out of the locked glove box, got the bullets from the center console and loaded five rounds,” Nedza said. “This is a classic love triangle. She (the wife) admits she’s in love with Jude. The way to handle this is not to go with a loaded gun.

The court broke for lunch at 11:30 and jury deliberation will begin when the court returns.