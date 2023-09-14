BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The trial of Nancy Focht is on its second day as the jury heard from experts in the morning half of the day.

Nancy Focht, 75 (Bedford County Prison)

Focht, who is accused of killing her husband, 74-year-old David Focht Sr., claimed self-defense, but investigators said the evidence showed otherwise.

On day two of the trial, the jury heard testimony from Sergeant Gesuele Burello, an expert witness in forensic firearm and ammunition analysis. He explained how guns, specifically revolvers like the one used, work.

The jury saw the gun that was used in the shooting along with the bullets recovered from the scene and the victim as well as unused rounds. Burello testified that the clothing David was wearing when he was shot had no gunshot residue or burnt gunpowder. He went on to state there could be numerous reasons for that including the type of clothing, bleeding, intervention at the scene, or if the shooter was farther away in range.

Focht’s defense lawyer, Thomas Dickey, highlighted that there were many reasons why the residue wouldn’t show up.

The Criminal Investigation Assessment officer, Trooper Martini, was called to the stand and the first official interview with Focht was played. Focht testified during the interview to a lot of abuse from David.

“I didn’t know what to do.” Nany Focht when asked why she went for the gun after the first shot.

“If I ran he was going to shoot me, so I went for the gun. I had to,” Focht added.

When it came to the abuse, Focht said in the interview that she couldn’t remember the last time David hit her and as you get older it just turns into different things. She related she has been in shelters in the past because of it and it’s “always been this way.”

When Martini asked if there were any other gun threats, Focht claimed in the interview that when their granddaughter, now 30, was five years old, she took her out for her birthday. She said they were walking back to get David and he came around the corner with a 44 and put it in her face.

The trial then went to lunch after Martini’s testimony. You can read more about day one of the trial below and click the link for even more details.

On the first day, the jury heard opening arguments from Bedford County District Attorney Dwight Diehl and from Focht’s defense lawyer Thomas Dickey. They also heard the 911 call from that fateful night.

Dickey said that Focht was a victim of abuse while Diehl told the jury she had intent to kill her husband.

The lead investigator took the stand on the first day and a video was shown of an interview with Focht. Dickey later asked Hoover if anyone attested to the alleged abuse that Focht was experiencing. Hoover said that most, if not all, did.

The 12-person jury is comprised of nine women and three men with four alternates in place.

According to investigators, Focht had allegedly admitted to killing her husband back in Sept. 2018. She told them it was self-defense at first before being confronted with evidence at a later date.

According to the original criminal complaint, detectives said that lab results on the evidence didn’t match up with Focht’s story.

You can read more about Focht and that fateful night by clicking here.