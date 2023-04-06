CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a man accused of drugging and raping a woman at the Univeristy of Pittsburgh’s Johnstown (UPJ) campus in 2013.

The Cambria County District Attorney (DA)’s Office said the jury found 31-year-old Cliff Maloney Jr., of Missouri, who was 22 at the time of the alleged assault, not guilty to rape of a substantially impaired person, rape of an unconscious victim, aggravated indecent assault, and aggravated indecent assault. The jury was deadlocked and could not come to a verdict for aggravated indecent assault without consent and sexual assault charges.

The parties were given a briefing schedule by the judge to make arguments on applicable law about whether or not the Commonwealth is able to pursue further prosecution as to aggravated indecent assault without consent and sexual assault. The Commonwealth will file a brief in support of this.

“While we are disappointed, we thank the jury for their conscientious review of the case,” the DA’s office stated.

Maloney was accused of raping a woman after a fraternity party on the night of Sept. 28, 2013. The woman told police he invited her back to his dorm, and she believed she could trust him because he was working as a Resident Director, according to investigators. Once there, she claimed he gave her a glass of champagne and tilted it for her to take a slip, telling her to “drink up.”

At this point, the woman alleged that she started to feel dizzy and foggy, could not move her body and felt heavy, police wrote in the charges filed. This is when Maloney is accused of raping her as she passed out. The woman said she woke up naked beside him in the morning. Investigators were told Maloney was known for slipping drinks at parties.

Maloney faced similar accusations in the past. He was fired as president of Young Americans for Liberty (YAL) after several women came forward about sexual harassment in 2021, according to news reports at the time. YAL is a conservative, student political activism organization.

On April 26, 2022, he was arraigned on a total of seven charges in the rape case, including rape of a substantially impaired person, rape of an unconscious victim, aggravated indecent assault of an impaired person, aggravated indecent assault of an unconscious person, aggravated indecent assault without consent, sexual assault, and furnishing liquor to a minor. An unsecured bail of $200,000 was set.