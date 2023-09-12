BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A jury was selected for the trial of 75-year-old Nancy Focht after being accused of killing her husband in 2018.

A jury of 12 was chosen Tuesday, Sept. 12, that consists of nine women and three men, with four alternatives of three women and one man. The trial is set to begin Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.

Nancy Focht, 75 (Bedford County Prison)

According to investigators, Focht had allegedly admitted to killing her husband, 74-year-old David Focht Sr., back in Sept. 2018. She told them it was self-defense at first before being confronted with evidence at a later date.

The original criminal complaint and affidavit show that Focht claimed she and David were arguing all day and at one point she heard a gun cock behind her in the shed. She claimed David shot at her but missed and she tried to wrestle the gun from him when it went off and shot him in the lower right chest.

Investigators later said that lab results showed no evidence of David being shot close range, leading Bedford County Coroner Rusty Styer to declare the manner of death to be homicide.

In January 2019, detectives said they confronted Focht with the findings and she allegedly admitted to taking the gun to the shed, firing a total of two shots, one that hit David, and then putting the gun on his lap. Investigators noted in the complaint that she said she shut the shed doors to ensure that no one saw what happened.

Focht’s jury trial is currently scheduled to carry through the week from Sept. 12 to Sept. 15.

Focht, originally from Claysburg, has been behind bars since her bail was denied on January 27, 2019, on charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault with an attempt to cause serious bodily injury and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon along with lesser charges.

Altoona lawyer Thomas Dickey is representing Focht in the trial.