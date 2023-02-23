CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Saltsburg man is facing charges after police said he stabbed a woman who didn’t have jumper cables only to tell the responding officer “just shoot me” when they arrived

Victor Kealey, 41, is facing charges after Ebensburg Police were called to the Cambridge off Ebensburg Senior Living parking lot Wednesday, Feb. 22 at around 5:30. According to the criminal complaint, a woman called 911 saying a man stabbed her in the face after she said she didn’t have jumper cables and was just calmly sitting in his car in the parking lot.

Police arrived at the parking lot and noted that the woman was in her car and they could see blood around her mouth before approaching Kealey in his car.

According to the complaint, Kealey told police to “just shoot me,” and “you know what I did,” before he got out of his car.

The responding officer said that Kealey would aggressively walk towards him before a second officer arrived and had to tase Kealey to subdue him and get him into cuffs.

Police said that Kealey had multiple knives on him and the knife used to stab the woman who called 911 was found on the passenger seat of his car.

Kealey was charged with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest, terroristic threats, disorderly conduct and harassment. He was placed in Cambria County Jail with bail set at $100,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 7.