BLAIR COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – If you’re looking for some fun festive pet-friendly activities to do ahead of Valentine’s Day then you may want to check out this!

JustJak’s Pet Market will be doing photos for Valentines Day on Saturday, Feb. 4 and a variety of pets are welcome.

According to the pet market, they’ll be accepting dogs, cats, rabbit, Iguanas, goats, guinea pigs, and more! If you have another animal you’re welcome to reach out to Michelle at 814 – 937 – 7737.

They’ll be selling photos at $5 for a 5×7 and $10 for an 8×10. They’ll be taking photos from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

So make sure that you bring your furry, scaly or squawking pet to get their portrait taken just in time for Valentine’s Day.