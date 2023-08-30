CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Westmont Hilltop School District alerted parents Wednesday that a juvenile who was accused of leaving a threatening note earlier this year is missing from a treatment facility.

In a letter to parents and guardians, School District Superintendent Tom Mitchell said the juvenile had walked away from the treatment facility which is located outside the county. Mitchell said there are no indications of danger but the district is taking additional safety precautions out of an abundance of caution.

Law enforcement in Cambria County is working with authorities in the area of the facility to help find the juvenile.

Image of the suspect released by the Upper Yoder Township Police Department.

“We are hopeful that law enforcement will be able to apprehend the juvenile as quickly as possible. We will keep you informed as more information becomes available,” Mitchell said in his statement.

The juvenile was charged in February with multiple felonies after he was accused of leaving a threatening note at the Junior-Senior High School in January.

Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer said the commonwealth could not seek charges in adult court and the identity of the juvenile was not released due to age.

At the time, Westmont Hilltop schools were closed for several days when the note was discovered.