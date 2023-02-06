JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A juvenile accused of leaving a threatening note outside the Westmont Hilltop Junior-Senior High School has been arrested and charged.

According to Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer, the juvenile suspect was arrested on Monday, Jan. 6 early in the morning. The adolescent, whose identity was not released due to age, faces multiple felony charges.

The DA’s office said the Commonwealth could not seek charges in adult court and could not give further details about the suspect due to privacy rules in the juvenile system.

Image of the suspect released by the Upper Yoder Township Police Department.

This past week has been difficult for students, parents, administrators and law enforcement officers alike. Everyone shares the collective goal of providing a safe and comfortable environment for our youth to receive a quality education. Many law enforcement entities contributed to this investigation and apprehension, including West Hills Regional Police Department, Upper Yoder Twp. Police Department, Cambria County Detective Bureau, Cambria County District Attorney’s Office, Cambria County Sheriff’s Office, Pennsylvania State Police, FBI, FBI Safe Streets Task Force, Department of Homeland Security, Johnstown Police Department, and Richland Twp. Police Department. Statment from the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office.





Westmont Hilltop schools were closed for several days following the discovery of the threatening note on Monday, Jan. 30 where students were dismissed under police supervision. The school district reopened on Thursday, Feb. 2, and said the decision to reopen was due in part to the non-specific nature of the threat.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

DA Neugebauer added the school district respond appropriately to the threat and cooperated fully with law enforcement. He also encouraged everyone in the community to speak up when they see something.

“The community came together to provide tips and assist law enforcement,” Neugebauer said. “Our neighborhoods are stronger and safer when we all work together. We encourage everyone to remain vigilant, and if you see something, say something.”