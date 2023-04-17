CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the threat directed at that Westmont Hilltop High School District last week.

The Cambria County District Attorney’s Office announced on Monday, April 17 that an arrest was made and that the juvenile would be facing felony charges. Last week officers found that a credible threat was made toward an adult at the secondary school.

Classes resumed on Monday with an increased police presence.

We appreciate the full cooperation of Westmont Hilltop School District which enabled police to rapidly investigate this incident. This should serve as a reminder that threats of any nature against our schools, teachers, administrators, students, etc., are going to be taken very seriously and investigated aggressively by law enforcement. The safety of our schools is of utmost importance. This type of activity can have severe consequences, both now and into the future,

regardless of the age of the actor. Law Enforcement and School Districts continue to work together to provide the safe learning environment that our children deserve. Cambria County District Attorney’s Office

The office noted that the investigation was a cooperative effort between Upper Yoder Twp. Police, Cambria County Detective Bureau and the FBI.