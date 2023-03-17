ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — A juvenile who was struck by a vehicle on Pleasant Valley Boulevard was taken to the hospital Friday morning.

Just after 11 a.m. Logan Township Police, along with the Altoona Mobile Emergency Department (AMED), responded to the accident along the 2900 block near Super Shoes.

Police said the male juvenile was hit while running across the road. The juvenile suffered minor injuries and was taken by AMED to UPMC Altoona.

According to the Logan Township Police, the juvenile is listed as a runaway from the Soaring Heights School along Fairway Drive.