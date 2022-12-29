CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A truck driver from Kansas was put in jail after police said he threatened a woman and her dog at the Red Roof Inn in Clearfield.

Ricky Baskins, 56 (Clearfield County Prison)

Lawrence Township Police were called around 11 a.m. Dec 27, after the woman reported that a man, later identified as 56-year-old Ricky Baskins, of Kansas City, showed a handgun and threatened to kill the woman and her dog, the police report shows.

Baskins reportedly left the scene and was later found at Sapp Brother’s Truck Stop having his truck worked on. Police said a handgun was found in his truck after getting a search warrant approved.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Baskins was placed in Clearfield County Prison with bail set at $200,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 4.