JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ)–Kastle Boxing held its grand opening ceremony Tuesday, Sept. 27 for its expansion inside Big Dawg Built in Johnstown.

Kastle Boxing is a USA Boxing registered boxing team focused on competitive boxing and fitness for amateurs and professionals. Lead Trainer Brock Kull said that the gym’s growth is one of the reasons behind the expansion.

The new facility includes multiple punching bags, a boxing ring and pictures of successful past boxers. It also has an open wall so people can see it while walking or driving on Fairfield Ave.

Owner of Big Dawg Built, Tony Pena Jr., said this partnership is essential for the Johnstown community. Multiple cities and council officials attended the ribbon cutting and said how this would impact the youth positively.

Kull said that the gym teaches all ages and impacts everyone from different life paths. He also said that this is greater than boxing; they create discipline, confidence, and mentorship.

“We have young kids. We have older people in our fifties,” Kull said. “Everybody in all walks of life is working together, training together, learning together, and growing together. It’s amazing. It truly is a Kastle boxing family.”

The gym will hold an after-hours party Thursday, September 29, from 5:00 to 6:30.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

People can tour the facility, learn everything the gym offers, and meet Number 10 World Welterweight Champion Tresean “Trigger” Wiggins.