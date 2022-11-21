CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s official – Kenny Chesney will be kicking off his upcoming “I Go Back” tour with Kelsea Ballerini in State College, the Bryce Jordan Center (BJC) announced.

The country music singer, songwriter and guitarist will begin his tour starting in Happy Valley on Saturday, March 25, with doors to the BJC opening at 6 p.m. General public ticket sales will be available starting Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster. This will be Chesney’s fourth visit to the area, the first since 2004.

The tour is set to focus on the same musical intensity and high-energy performances that marked the East Tennessean’s precedent-setting concerts. Having been raised in Knoxville, Chesney said he knows the power of bringing music to the fans and wants to recognize the bond that live shows create among friends of all ages.

“‘I Go Back 2023’ is going to be so awesome,” Chesney said. “To be able to take this music to where it comes from? To have Kelsea Ballerini out there with me, maybe even signing ‘half of my hometown’? It’s going to be a tour unlike any other — and I can’t wait.”

Ballerini is a three-time Grammy nominee who launched her singular career with three consecutive No. 1s and Best New Artist Grammy nominations and has not looked back. More information on her can be found online at kelseaballerini.com.

Chesney and Ballerini will also be stopped in Wilkes-Barre at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza on April 8.

More information about Chesney’s tour can be found on his website at kennychesney.com. All information on tickets can be on Ticketmaster.