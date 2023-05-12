CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Ken’s BiLo is showing its appreciation for firemen by hosting two events to support local fire departments.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, and May 20, Ken’s BiLo Foods is hosting lunch and other activities to support area firemen. On May 13, the event will take place at 2423 Betts Avenue in Northern Cambria. The May 20 event will take place at 503 Railroad Avenue in Patton.

The events will include food for sale along with fire trucks on display. There will also be fire prevention demos and free face painting available for kids.

Pennsylvania Skills will also be in attendance for a special check presentation at 1 p.m. on May 13.

For more information about who’s participating, visit Ken’s BiLo Facebook page.