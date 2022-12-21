ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — An Elk County man is behind bars after police say he tried stealing multiple catalytic converters on Halloween.

Around 4 p.m. on Oct 31, police responded to a reported theft of catalytic converters from multiple vehicles in a parking lot along Million Dollar Highway. Police conducted multiple interviews and discovered a 2001 Suzuki motorcycle was at the scene during the crime, according to the criminal complaint.

Officers were then able to determine that Codey Colson, 29, was in possession of the motorcycle at the time of the crime.

At the scene, police also discovered cutting tools that they believe were used to cut the catalytic converter from the vehicles. They found three vehicles with damage to their exhaust which they estimate will cost $7,238.78 in repairs, according to court documents. Police said the value of two catalytic converters and one muffler/resonator totaled $4,413.10.

Colson was arrested for attempting to steal the catalytic converters and is currently in Elk County Prison facing felony criminal mischief along with multiple theft-related misdemeanors.

Colson’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 27.