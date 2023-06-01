ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s hard enough to open your own business, let alone at 15-year-olds, yet a set of Elk County twins did just that.

Trevor and Bailey Herbstritt recently opened Smoking Siblings & Sugary Sweets LLC in Kersey and it’s all thanks to cooking in their early childhood. When they were younger they would help their parents smoke cheese and other items as well as help their mother and grandma bake. That quickly turned into the sibling starting their own business.

“Well, it started off in like sixth grade, and me and my dad, we just started smoking stuff for fun,” Trevor said.

The name came from the combination of Trevor smoking foods and Bailey baking.

“Like Mom and I, we would just do this as a hobby. Then it just got it got better as we went. And then we started doing bigger and better things. Trevor did his smoked stuff so we kinda combined it,” Bailey said.

Trevor began selling cheese while in school. After relatives and friends started to buy items he said why not go bigger.

I never saw it coming, but to happen and be where we are now. What we were doing was fun so we just made it bigger,” Trevor said.

You can now find their business in the back of the family garage. There is a sitting area for people to enjoy their food and they sometimes have grab-and-go days. The twins also have a younger brother names Parker who is doing his part to help and learn.

“They always have so many ditches that they need help. So I just go back in a corner and wash dishes. My favorite part is helping him smoke stuff, ” Parker said.

Trevor smokes pretzels, cashews, cheese, and more while Bailey bakes cookies, cakes, and other sweet treats. And with most siblings, there’s a bit of rivalry.

“We’re always head-on head on everything. Everything is a competition between Trevor and I. So I came up with the logo of the cheese and the piece of cake going head to head,” Bailey said.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

They hope to be able to open a storefront in their hometown of Kersey in the future. But for now, they’re taking orders by phone at either (814)-885-6949 or (814)-512-8946. They also can be found on Facebook.