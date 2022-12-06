ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–The Kettle Inn Bar and Grill carried on the legacy of their former owner and continued his Toys for Tots campaign.

Scott Grace Sr began his campaign for Toys for Tots many years ago. He always wanted to ensure all children had a joyous holiday.

Every year, his campaign would grow with the number of children and funds raised. Before his October 2021 passing, he wanted his bar to get the most toys. They were successful in 2021, raising $6,000 worth of toys.

His son Scott Grace Jr took over the reign and continued his campaign. This year they doubled their number from last year, increasing to $12,000 worth of toys.

“He’d been doing it for quite some time. After his passing in October 2021, I decided that this is something I wanted to continue the tradition,” Grace Jr said. “We wanted to make sure that it grew. This year it doubled in size from last year.”

They began the Toys for Tots campaign on the anniversary of his death on October 23rd. They raised from then until Tuesday, Dec. 6. Grace Jr couldn’t believe the outreach from the community.

Retired Master Sergeant of US Marine Corp Bob Conway said many people cared to support the campaign and continue his wishes. He added it speaks to the community’s kindness to donate despite the inflation.

“For a neighborhood tavern like this,” Conway said. “For the people to bend over backward, their families are hurting too, yet, they’re willing to give from their pockets to keep this program going and honor Scott Grace Sr.”

Staff Sergeant Matthew Pizarro is the Assistant Toys for Tots Coordinator. He said they’re planning to help 950 families with over 2,000 kids across the Central PA area.

SSG Pizarro said it’s wonderful to work with the Kettle Inn, noting they outdo themselves annually. Their donation will help children receive more than one toy.

“It’s been a blessing working with them every year,” SSG Pizarro said. “They seem to outdo themselves the year after the next. It’s great because it just helps with the number of toys we’re able to give to the children.”

The Marine Corps collected all the toys Tuesday to bring to the storefront in the Logan Valley Mall. Conway and Grace Jr believed Grace Sr is smiling down for their hard work with the campaign.

Their goal next year is to continue to grow. Grace Jr said he already has more organizations lined up for next year’s campaign.

“It just gives you a good feeling and some type of reward, and we know Scott Sr is looking down on us like, ‘Hey, you guys did it again,” Conway said.

“I really think it’ll bring a tear to his eyes. He wasn’t a crier, but I’m sure it would bring a tear to his eye to know this is going to make many children happy this year,” Grace Jr said. “Give a lot of kids a good Christmas.”

The Toys For Tots begins distributing to kids starting Wednesday, December 7th.