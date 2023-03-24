ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — If you’ve been looking to add some cold-blooded creatures to your family, a new reptile store in St. Marys can help with that.

Keystone Cold-Blooded, located along Erie Avenue, will let you buy a variety of frogs, geckos, snakes and lizards.

“So we’ve been breading for about 4 years and the store front was always part of the plan, it did happen a little sooner then we were expecting but we are just overwhelmed with the amount of support in the community and we’re really excited to make this move.”

If reptiles aren’t your thing, the store will also have a Goombas game room! Plus, they’ll be adding more to sell soon.

If you are interested in visiting Keystone Cold-Blooded, they are open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and most Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.