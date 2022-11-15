Police officer making an arrest, escorting a young man in handcuffs toward the back seat of his police car, at night.

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A State College man was arrested after a woman he allegedly kidnapped was able to get free and call 911, state police report.

Richard Young, 52, is facing kidnapping, false imprisonment, and terroristic threat charges, among others, for an incident Nov. 6 when he allegedly forced a woman into his car and wouldn’t let her go for 24 hours.

Troopers were able to find the woman in a wooded area in Lower Turkeyfoot Township and were able to get her side of what happened the day before.

According to the woman’s statement, Young’s sister reached out to her to take her to go look at a house. When she went to get in the car, she told police that Young was there and tricked her. She claimed he told her to get in the car or he’ll hurt her children.

Young reportedly drove around with her for 24 hours, not letting her out of her sight and not letting her use her phone unless he knew why. She told police she was able to send a few messages to her sister to try and get help, according to the criminal complaint.

Troopers learned that she was able to escape when Young tried to find a wooded area to sleep. The woman also told police that after she got free, she called 911 and was able to talk to dispatch before Young took her phone and sped away.

Young was found and taken into custody a week later. He was placed in Somerset County Prison with bail set at $35,000.