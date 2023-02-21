CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Tell your kid to grab their comfiest pair of pajamas, and head on over to a library in Cameron County for its “Stuffy Sleepover.”

The Barbara Moscato Brown Memorial Library along W 4th Street in Emporium will hold the sleepover Friday, March 10 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Kids should bring one stuffed animal, but if they just can’t choose then make sure it is their favorite one. They will “check-in” their toy and leave it in the library overnight until Saturday when it can be picked up anytime. There will be extra stuffed animals at the library for anyone who doesn’t want to leave their friend behind.

As the kids are “checking in” their stuffed animals they can enjoy cookies and hot cocoa. There will also be nighttime stories, a parachute game and a pillowcase craft.

A “certificate of achievement” will be handed out to the kids, along with a picture of the stuffed animals and a decorated pillowcase when they are picking up the stuffed animals the next day at the library.

The first-ever “Stuffy Sleepover” is free to partake in and registration can be done on the program’s Facebook page, or by calling them at 814-486-801.