UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– Kids will get a chance to lace up the skates and hit the ice with the Easter Bunny in Centre County.

The Easter Bunny will be visiting the Pegula Ice Arena, located at 250 University Drive, on Friday, April 7, for the “Easter Bunny Skate & Egg Scramble” from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

For $15, kids can skate with the Easter Bunny on the ice rink, take photos and participate in the egg scramble. Folks should enter through Gate C and the event will be on the varsity ice rink.

The skate will be an hour and a half from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. then the kids will take off their skates for the egg scramble on the ice.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

There will be two groups of kids for the scramble, one will be kids ages 2 to 6 and the other will be from ages 7 to twelve. It will be on the ice, but the kids will not have skates on.