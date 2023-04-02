STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– If you can picture what an Easter egg hunt looks like then think again!

The State College YMCA hosted its annual underwater egg hunt Sunday afternoon. The event is free for anyone in the community, not just members.

Participating kids are separated into age groups and, at the sound of a whistle, dive into the pool to gather as many eggs as possible. Once their baskets are filled they can redeem the eggs for prizes, which wouldn’t be possible without their sponsors.

“They’re all donations, all of it is donations,” organizer Ray Carroll said. “Geisinger, Texas Roadhouse and Hoss’s have all helped us out this year.”

The event is a great way Carroll says to invite new visitors to the YMCA that have never been and is a great chance for them to give back.

“It’s a very controlled and safe environment and a way for them to come in and see our pools, use our facility and have a good time,” Carroll said. “And you know it’s just kind of a twist on your regular egg hunt. Something a little different and fun for the kids.”