ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Spooky season is here and select Applebee’s in Pennsylvania are celebrating with free kids meals on Halloween.

An Applebee’s franchise in central and western PA wants to “witch” you a happy Halloween on Tuesday, Oct. 31, by offering free meals to kids 12 and under.

The offer is valid at the following Applebee’s operated by the Flynn Restaurant Group:

Altoona – 317 W. Plank Road

Beaver Falls – 850 Chippewa Town Center

Butler – 500 Butler Crossing

Clarion – 22296 PA-68

Cranberry Township – 1685 Route, 228 Cranberry Commons Drive

Ebensburg – 222 Jamesway Road

Gibsonia – 525 Grandview Crossing Drive

Greensburg – 5290 US-30

Johnstown – 425 Galleria Drive

McMurray – 4039 Washington Road

Monaca – 3944 Brodhead Road

Mt. Pleasant – 110 Countryside Plaza

Murrysville – 4920 William Penn Highway

New Castle – 3300 Wilmington Road

North Huntingdon – 977 Magill Drive

Pittsburgh – 2101 Greentree Road; 4801 McKnight Road; 1601 South Braddock Ave

State College – 12 Colonnade Way

Tarentum – 1050 Village Center Drive

Uniontown – 102 Walmart Drive

Washington – 1004 Trinity Circle

The deal is only available on Halloween and is dine-in only, according to the company. The free kid’s meal from the kid’s menu must be accompanied by an adult entrée purchase. There is a limit of two kids under 12 per adult.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

It should be noted that you have to mention the offer and it is only available at the locations listed above, owned and operated by Flynn Restaurant Group, the release states.