ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Spooky season is here and select Applebee’s in Pennsylvania are celebrating with free kids meals on Halloween.
An Applebee’s franchise in central and western PA wants to “witch” you a happy Halloween on Tuesday, Oct. 31, by offering free meals to kids 12 and under.
The offer is valid at the following Applebee’s operated by the Flynn Restaurant Group:
- Altoona – 317 W. Plank Road
- Beaver Falls – 850 Chippewa Town Center
- Butler – 500 Butler Crossing
- Clarion – 22296 PA-68
- Cranberry Township – 1685 Route, 228 Cranberry Commons Drive
- Ebensburg – 222 Jamesway Road
- Gibsonia – 525 Grandview Crossing Drive
- Greensburg – 5290 US-30
- Johnstown – 425 Galleria Drive
- McMurray – 4039 Washington Road
- Monaca – 3944 Brodhead Road
- Mt. Pleasant – 110 Countryside Plaza
- Murrysville – 4920 William Penn Highway
- New Castle – 3300 Wilmington Road
- North Huntingdon – 977 Magill Drive
- Pittsburgh – 2101 Greentree Road; 4801 McKnight Road; 1601 South Braddock Ave
- State College – 12 Colonnade Way
- Tarentum – 1050 Village Center Drive
- Uniontown – 102 Walmart Drive
- Washington – 1004 Trinity Circle
The deal is only available on Halloween and is dine-in only, according to the company. The free kid’s meal from the kid’s menu must be accompanied by an adult entrée purchase. There is a limit of two kids under 12 per adult.
It should be noted that you have to mention the offer and it is only available at the locations listed above, owned and operated by Flynn Restaurant Group, the release states.