BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — It might only be August, but it’s never too early for the season of giving and the Blair County Antique Auto Club and Professional Auto Body are doing just that.

The second annual Kids for Christmas Car Show kicks off Aug. 25 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Professional Auto Body in Duncansville and will get the holiday celebration started early. There will be food, music, giveaways and awards.

The event will cost $10, but all the funds will go to local families this Christmas. Last year’s event helped more than 150 children’s Christmas wishes come true.

“What we try to do is we work with the police department and local law enforcement but we also have Santa as well that personally delivers gifts, so our entire goal is try to bridge the gap between children and law enforcement each year our main goal is to help with that and also help provide gifts,” Jamie Robinson, Public Relations for Professional Auto Body.

If you are unable to attend the event, you can donate by calling 814 696-8466.