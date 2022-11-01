ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona couple is facing charges after police showed up at what they called a “deplorable” home to arrest the man from an alleged assault.

Gregory Dixon, 28, and Brittany Weidel, 27, both of Altoona are facing charges of child endangerment after police went to their home on Oct. 31 with an arrest warrant for Dixon from a previous assault of a woman on Oct. 29.

According to the criminal complaint, while at the home talking with Dixon, police said they noticed an odor of trash and rotten food. They said it appeared the floor was being used for trash and they saw no actual trash cans.

While looking around the home, police said they found dog feces, piles of garbage and rat droppings all over the place, including up the stairs. The four children, all under 10 years old, were reportedly found in the home and were dirty. Police noted that a strong odor of feces came from the 1-year-old child and that the home only had two bedrooms, none of which looked like they were set up for children.

Dixon allegedly told police that responsibility for the children was on him and Weidel. Officials were able to get a relative to come for the children, according to the affidavit.

Both are now facing endangering the welfare of children charges. Weidel was released on unsecured bail.

Dixon, who is also facing strangulation charges from the alleged assault of a woman, was placed in Blair County Prison unable to post $50,000.

Preliminary hearings are scheduled for Nov. 9.