TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Families lined the banks of the pond at Reservoir Park Saturday morning for the annual Tyrone Fish Rodeo.

Kids between the ages of 2 and 15 could compete in their age group for prizes for the biggest fish and more. This year they were able to give out rods and reels as prizes to thank their sponsors.

The event is put on every year by the Tyrone Area Community Organization and the chair of the event Aaron Wright said it’s been going on as long as he can remember.

“Typically, what we do is we actually have an online auction every year in May that funds all of the events that we do for the year,” Wright said. “Which is the fish rodeo, the Easter egg hunt, the Halloween parade and the punt, pass and kick contest. Any money raised in goes directly toward these four events.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Wright said that the event wouldn’t be possible without their local sponsors.