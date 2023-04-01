ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Kids of all ages sprinted on the field at Lakemont Park to get as many eggs as possible during their annual free egg hunt.

The event has become a tradition that the Central Blair Recreation Commission is happy to continue says organizer Joliene McCulloch.

“The Easter egg hunt has been going on for approximately about 20, 25 years,” McCulloch said. “Every year we do it around this time to kick off spring, and also the summer season. It is a free event to the public so that everybody can have a little bit of Easter in their lives.”

12-year-old Davion Deaho worked to help his younger siblings gather their eggs on the field.

“I love me some candy,” Deaho said. “And I think a lot of kids like some candy too. I have two younger siblings and they had some best friends, so I was like running around and helping them put the eggs in their bags and stuff like that.”

Several area businesses donate every year to make sure that the event stays free for everyone. All that they ask is that they return the eggs once the prizes are removed from inside.

“My favorite thing is seeing the kids smile and having a good time, seeing the families together enjoying a day out,” McCulloch said. “And in this day in age we need that, we need definitely more family time.”