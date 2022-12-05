BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–More than 35 children got to form a new bond with a police officer at the third annual Shop with a Cop event in Bedford County.

Children and over 40 county police officers, and Pennsylvania State Troopers met Monday, Dec. 1 at the Everett Walmart. The officers learned more about the children and what they’re looking for in the holiday this year.

The event helps rekindle bonds between children and law enforcement. The children at the event are victims of crime, financial hardships, or experienced trauma with law enforcement.

Executive Director of United Way in Bedford County, Katie Fink, said the number of children each year continues to grow. Additionally, it’s important to have events like these to help build that relationship.

“Our program is designed to take children who were traumatized in some form where law enforcement was involved and pair them with officers for Christmas shopping,” Fink said. “It’s to help try to foster that relationship, so they realize that police are a safe haven. That they can help them if things go awry.”

Children and their officers received $150 to buy anything besides electronics and violent toys. Many children went to the toy section to pick out some new toys.

However, Fink said many children have a mission to get presents for their family members. She recalled a story of one child getting pet food for his pets because they’re some of his closest friends.

Pennsylvania State Trooper Christopher Fox said the child he was with was buying for his family. It shows how selfless and generous they are from the thoughts they put into each gift.

“It’s amazing. The kids are always so generous. We do not have any children that come through and say I’m only buying for me,” Fink said. “They always want to get for a sibling. Of course, they buy for themselves. They probably want to get for mom, dad, that special aunt, uncle or somebody else in charge. So, it’s nice to see the feeling of Christmas are there with the kids.”

“When you first get with them they’re obviously quiet, little more reserved,” Fox said. “As time went on, they opened up a little bit, and by the end, it’s an amazing experience because you feel like you’ve gotten to know the kids better. Then, they have a better relationship with law enforcement as a result.”

Both said it’s important events like these happen and the children have a haven with law enforcement. Fink calls it a blessing to have a good group of officers and a welcoming community.

After the shopping, the United Methodist Church helped wrap any presents the kids needed. Additionally, kids received a bagged lunch before they went back to school.

“I think it’s the most important part of law enforcement is building that trust and that relationship with the community, and that starts at a very young age,” Fox said. “So I think this is really important as far as getting that relationship established very early on.”

Fink said she hopes the event continues to grow where they get more kids and businesses involved.