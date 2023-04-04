PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – This Easter, several local Applebee’s restaurants will be hosting an egg-tremely special offer.

Applebee’s locations owned and operated by Flynn Restaurant Group will offer a Kids Eat Free special, valid all-day Sunday, April 9 for one day only.

This offer is dine-in only and kids 12 and under will be able to redeem the free meal. All children must be accompanied by an adult and it is limited to two kids per adult.

The following PA locations are participating: