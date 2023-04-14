BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– Young entrepreneurs are ready to show off their products this Saturday at the first annual Kings Academy Children’s Business Fair.

This fair is a project that all the students at Kings Academy had to complete. They were tasked to develop a business from a concept to the final product.

The 70 students will showcase their products to the public and four local entrepreneurs. These entrepreneurs are between the ages of 6-14.

Kings Academy Head of School Sarah Lauder said students came out with bubble tea, lemonade, jewelry, and 3-D printing. Lauder said these are life skills the students can take beyond school. Additionally, the students learned how it can be a challenging task that requires more thinking.

“It was really incredible to see them just think about, what am I passionate about? What do I love?” Lauder said. “And then create a product or service that brings them alive and makes them excited.”

Peyton Lauder developed his business Peyton’s Prints after being inspired by attending a business fair in Harrisburg. His business involved creating objects with his 3D printer.

Peyton said he wanted to quit his business many times. However, he wouldn’t be where he is without the help of his parents. He’s been looking forward to this assignment since the fair he attended.

“I think it’ll be fun because ever since I went to that business fair last year, I’ve wanted to do something like it,” Peyton said. “To everybody that wants to do something just don’t quit never give up.”

The entrepreneurs are also able to receive trophies in their age divisions. The students will judging the students and rewarding them for either Best Presentation, Most Creative and Highest Business Potential.

The event is at the Tyrone Armory from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Folks are encouraged to come out and support the students.