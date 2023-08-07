BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Kish Bank has a newly opened location and it’s the first one for Blair County.

It’s first branch in the county is located at 615 Pleasant Valley Boulevard in Altoona. The full-service branch is now open to the public. They held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, Aug. 7 at 9 a.m.

“Kish is thrilled to be joining the Altoona community and to begin providing our full offering of financial services to the people of Blair County,” Greg Hayes, President and CEO of Kish Bank said. “We are firmly committed to the future of community banking through highly personalized local service, flexible banking solutions, and the latest digital tools, which allow our clients to bank on their terms. We appreciate that human interaction is at the heart of every banking relationship, so every delivery channel we offer, from digital to phone to branch, is connected to readily available human support.

The Kish team who will be serving the Blair County community include:

Jessica Kitt, VP, Retail Banking Sales Manager

Emily Sollenberger, Branch Manager

Crystal Himes, VP, Residential Lender

Carolyn Donaldson, VP, Community Engagement & Relationship Development Officer

Bob Bilger, SVP, Senior Lending Officer

Ed Henderson, VP, Wealth Advisor & Trust Officer

Lobby hours for the Pleasant Valley Boulevard branch are Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. 5 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. 6 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. 12 p.m. Drive-up service hours are Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. 5 p.m., Friday 8 a.m. 6 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. 12 p.m.