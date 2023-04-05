ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — The Kiwanis Club is holding its annual all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast in Altoona this April.

From 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 at the Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic High School, community members can eat an endless amount of pancakes, sausage and beverages for just $6 each. Children six and younger are free. Takeout is also an option

There will also be a bake sale and a raffle prize to benefit the Kiwanis Club of Altoona’s charitable contributions and their local service projects.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The Kiwanis Club of Altoona meets at 12:15 p.m. every Wednesday at the Blair County Convention Center. New members are always welcome. Corporate and Individual memberships are available. To learn more about donating to Kiwanis or becoming a member, please contact: Betsy Lehman, Altoona Kiwanis Club President at Blehman@lehmanEngineers.com.