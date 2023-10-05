STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – More than 50 knitters will be joining together to make breast prosthetics.

The Centre Knitters Guild is raising awareness for breast cancer this October by making “Knitted Knockers” which are effective and comfortable breast prosthetics for survivors of breast cancer that have undergone mastectomies.

The guild has a goal of knitting 100 Knitted Knockers throughout the month of October. They will be donated to two distribution centers – one at Geisinger Mammography at Gray’s Woods and the other at Mount Nittany Medical Center.

On Oct. 5 at 7 p.m., the Guild will kickoff its campaign at the Patton Township Building Meeting in State College. The evening’s program will include a talk presented by Angelique Cygan, Oncology Breast Navigator at Mount Nittany Health, on how early detection is the best protection.

“Screenings are so important. Women and men should familiarize themselves with screening guidelines. When diagnosed early, treatment can be more effective and survival rates are much higher. Getting the word out through partner organizations like the Centre Knitters Guild is key,” said Cygan.

The patterns and instructions to make Knitted Knockers are free and available to knitters everywhere, and can be found in English as well as 12 other languages, including Spanish, German and French.