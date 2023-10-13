STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new restaurant featuring Korean fried chicken is now open in State College.

Tasty K is located at 325 E. Calder Way and is run by Penn State graduate, Andy Lee. The restaurant held a grand opening ceremony on Oct. 13.

“I can’t play soccer that well to play Division I or pros,” Lee said. “I can not sing, so food is what I choose.”

Lee said he got the idea to open Tasty K while he was playing soccer at Penn State Berks. Every week, he and his teammates came together to connect and enjoy Korean food.

“I’m excited about giving back to the community to be honest,” Lee said. “As long as I serve the best quality food and the price is right, I know students are going to come. I know the people, the locals are going to come out.”

Lee said what makes Tasty K special, is that it only serves one item, Korean fried chicken.

“If you talk with Andy, you would realize that he has a clear plan and vision for the future success of this business,” John Heichel from M&T Bank said. “He has a passion for the local community here.”

Tasty K will be open Monday through Saturday starting at noon until midnight, or when they run out of food for the day.

“As a Penn State alum, his vision is to give back to Penn State,” Anthony Fragola from the College Township Industrial Development Authority said. “He has a clear vision and a great marketing structure.”