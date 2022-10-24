ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A soldier who was killed during the Korean War 72 years ago will soon be buried in an Altoona cemetery after his remains were identified.

Duncansville native and Army Cpl. David N. Defibaugh will be interred at Rose Hill Cemetery on Friday, Nov. 4. The then 18-year-old Defibaugh was a member of C Company, 3rd Engineer Combat Battalion, 24th Infantry Division.

Cpl. David N. Defibaugh, 18, of Duncansville. Image provided by the U.S. Army Human Resources Command Public Affairs Office.

He went missing in action on July 20, 1950, after his unit was forced to retreat from the area of Taejon, South Korea, according to the U.S. Army Human Resources Command Public Affairs Office. Defibaugh’s body could not be recovered due to the fighting at the time and he was later presumed dead in December 1953.

The Army started to recover remains from the area in the fall of 1950 where they located a set of remains that was designated unknown and labeled X-12. An analysis of the remains at the time could not identify the individual.

X-12’s remains were later sent to Honolulu, Hawaii where they were buried with other Korean War Unknowns at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, also known as the Punchbowl.

In June 2019, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency exhumed X-12’s remains and sent them to a laboratory at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, for analysis. The remains were found to be Defibaugh’s in August 2022 after his identity was confirmed through DNA testing.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The U.S. Army says over 7,500 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War. More information about Cpl. Defibaugh can be found on the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency website.