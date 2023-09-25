FOREST COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The remains of Army Sgt. Richard M. Sharrow, a soldier killed during the Korean War, have finally returned home to Marienville.

Sharrow, a native of Marienville, entered and served in F Company, 2nd Battalion of the 5th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division of the Eighth U.S. Army.

On July 25, 1950, after his unit sustained heavy casualties while defending against the North Korean Army’s advances near Yongdong, South Korea, Sharrow was reported missing in action. He was 22 at the time.

Following the battle, Sharrow’s remains could not be recovered, nor was there evidence he was taken as a prisoner of war. The Army issued a presumptive finding of death on Dec. 31, 1953. His remains were determined non-recoverable on Jan. 16, 1956.

Since then, family members have done everything they can to try to get an answer of where he was.

“My mother and grandmother never gave up hope that he would be coming home,” Sharrow’s niece Robin Yasurek said.

In the spring of 1951, the U.S. Army Quartermaster Corps recovered a set of remains near Yongdong, which they designated as Unknown X-1023. After extensive analysis by the Central Identification Unit in Kokura, Japan, X-1023 was declared unidentifiable. The remains were buried four years later at Punchbowl National Cemetery in Hawaii, which has been designated as the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, with other Unknowns of the Korean War.

In October 2019, X-1023 was disinterred by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency and sent to a laboratory for analysis as part of Phase Two of the Korean War Disinterment Plan.

Using a chest radiograph comparison and dental, anthropological and mitochondria DNA analysis, X-1023 was identified as Sharrow on Jan. 24, 2023.

“It was unbelievable, We honestly didn’t think it would happen,” Yasurek said.

Sharrow’s name is recorded alongside of the names of others still missing from the Korean War on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

More than 7,500 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War.