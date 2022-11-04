ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)—A Korean War Veteran has been laid to rest after being an unidentified soldier for the past seven decades.

Army Corporal and Duncansville native David N. Defibaugh and his family got their closure with a proper burial and veteran salute Friday, Oct. 4.

Defibaugh went missing in action on July 20, 1950, when he was 18. His unit was forced to retreat from the vicinity of Taejon, South Korea.

Due to fighting, his body was not recovered during that time and was never declared a prisoner of war. The Army presumed him dead on December 31, 1953.

After regaining control in 1950, the Army returned to recover the remains from the area. One of those was called “Unnamed Taejon X-12.” These remains were sent to the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, or the Punchbowl, in Honolulu, to be buried. That is where all the other Korean War Unknowns are.

The DPAA (Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency) came up with a plan to identify those unnamed veterans in 2018.

In 2019, Defibaugh’s remains underwent dental, anthropological, and DNA analysis. He was accounted for on August 15, 2022.

“They were able to locate Mr. Defibaugh through DNA,” Sergeant Terry Walker of the FSC 458 Engineering Company said. “They got DNA from two of the cousins, and they matched up, and they found out that he was Mr. Defibaugh.”

Multiple family members and veterans attended the service and the burial. His nephew Don Defibaugh was emotional by the number of people at the services.

“It’s hard to believe everyone would show up like that,” Don said. “They’re really nice. It was great. Everything turned out beautiful.”

Blair County Honor Guard performed a gun salute and played taps. Once the flag on his casket was folded, it was given to Don.

Don said that this was a good closure after a long time. He said his family has a long military history, and it’s great he’s finally being recognized. He will pass it to the rest of the family and treasure it.

“I’m just going to treasure it. I mean, that’s a treasure,” Don said. “I just wish one of his brothers or sisters could be here, but they all passed away. I’ll get it around to the rest of the family and stuff like that. We’ll all have time with it.”

Defibaugh will have a rosette next to his name in the Court of the Missing at the Punchbowl. A rosette marks that he’s been accounted for. Sergeant Walker said it’s an honor to be a part of these missions for the family and believes they’ll continue to get the other accounted for.

“It’s an honor to do these types of missions for a family. It’s great, and I love being around the family to help them have closure on their loved one,” Walker said.

“It’s fantastic that they recognize him and everything else. He did his time. He did his service time,” Don said.

Defibaugh has been laid to rest at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Altoona.