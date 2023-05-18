BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Saxton man accused of killing his mother in January 2022 is free due to a lack of DNA evidence.

Charles McCahan, now 33, was charged in June 2022 and accused of killing his mother. All of his charges have now been dropped and are nolle prosequi, meaning the prosecutor doesn’t wish to prosecute the case.

Charles’s mother, Outia Paige McCahan died of strangulation complicated by blunt force trauma, according to an autopsy.

In late 2022, Karen Hendershot, Bedford County Public Defender, said she discovered an issue with the DNA report. Hendershot said she immediately filed a motion with the court and a hearing was scheduled for January 2023.

Prior to the hearing, Leslie Childers Potts, former Bedford County District Attorney, transferred the case to the Office of the Attorney General.

Hendershot said during the hearing that a buccal swab, also known as a cheek swap, for Charles was never tested. The Office of the Attorney General then ordered the buccal swab to be tested and compared to the DNA obtained from Outia’s fingertips that was gathered in May 2022.

“They obtained a search warrant, got the buccal swab and his DNA was compared against the DNA that was in the original report,” Hendershot said. “It was discovered that he (Charles) is excluded from the DNA found on the decedent from the oral swabs and also the male DNA under her (Outia) fingertips.”

Additionally, Henderson said that Outia’s DNA was not found under Charles’s fingertips, which she said is “crucial” in a strangulation case.

Hendershot said she doesn’t think charges should have ever been filed because if a DNA test would have been done prior to Charles being charged, they could have ruled him out.

Charges dropped against Charles included criminal homicide, felony aggravated assault and strangulation as well as simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

Charles was released after spending 11 months in prison on Wednesday, May 17.

Henderson said there were services in place that gave Charles a place to go, but because of these charges he “lost everything.”

Henderson said she didn’t want to speak for the Attorney General’s Office but does know that it’s an open investigation.