CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania has one of the highest opioid overdose rates in the country and a new study by Penn State University shows chances of surviving an overdose can depend on where a person lives.

The Penn State geography researchers used 2018-2020 data from the Pennsylvania Overdose Information Network and 2015-2019 data American Community Survey to find the prevalence of overdoses in the state.

They also found the availability of the anti-overdose drug naloxone to be a key factor in overdose survival.

A lack of naloxone in smaller Pennsylvania communities led to increased overdose deaths. For example, availability of the drug in Huntingdon County ranged between 41-47% versus 92% in Philadelphia County.

“One of the reasons I think rural areas had less access was because they also don’t have as many emergency responders,” Louisa Holmes, assistant professor of geography at Penn State University said. “Not all emergency responders are equally trained to administer naloxone.”

A recent survey of Pennsylvania pharmacies found that 55% did not stock naloxone, and the majority of pharmacists were unclear on naloxone policies.

Holmes said she hopes this research informs practitioners and lawmakers on the benefits of distributing naloxone.

“It gives leaders a target for combating the opioid epidemic by saving lives,” Holmes in a statement said.