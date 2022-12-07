CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new establishment in DuBois raised some concerns with Sandy Township zoning ordinances for not having enough parking.

The Angry Goat an event center, bar, and restaurant in the Doolittle Station complex had to buy 6 acres of land to add more parking for guests.

“Yeah one of the big things is we don’t want to see traffic tie-ups, especially on route 219 so we want folks to be able to enter the facility have a good place to park, and also comply with our zoning ordinance,” Shawn Arabaugh, Sandy Township Manager said. “Our zoning ordinance is pretty specific of how many parking spots are required.”

The Angry Goat recently made changes to their building but failed to meet the townships parking requirements.

According to Ryan Rice the owner of The Angry Goat, the zoning ordinances require them to have around 300 parking spaces, but he thinks that’s a little excessive.

“I know the ordinances are what they are but every little thing isn’t open at the same time so I’ve never seen all the parking occupied all at once,” Rice said.

“Biggest thing out there they made some changes to a structure which were really great changes and the building turned out really fantastic but really didn’t have the parking to accommodate that structure,” Arabaugh said.

Rice says they use shuttle services and close down other parts of the complex during events, but parking still must be added.

“Ultimately I know we were targeting 325 overall parking spaces for the facility so it did require them to produce approximately 100 more spaces that they were working on with us through a conceptual agreement process which is easy to work through and execute with Dr. Rice,” Arabaugh said.

Rice says that the expansion of the parking will hopefully begin starting this spring