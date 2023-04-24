CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Many organizations and non-profits rely on volunteers to operate successfully and operate as a community.

Whether you’re volunteering at a food bank, fire department, medical service or an event many organizations and non-profits couldn’t function without volunteers.

But why are numbers down?

In 2021, American volunteers donated an estimated 4,100,000,000 hours to help their communities with an economic value of $122,900,000,000, according to AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism. However, formal volunteer participation in America fell to 23.2% between 2019 and 2021 — a 7% decline. That is the largest drop the U.S. Census survey has recorded since it began tracking it in 2002.

Though volunteerism in America has been declining for decades, the rapid fall is further straining the nation’s social safety net, especially with nonprofits currently dealing with an increasing demand for its services, like food pantries.

In Pennsylvania, according to recent research, there was only a 25.6% formal volunteer rate. In 2017 it was at 34.2%, a nearly double-digit drop.

“Volunteering pushes you out of your comfort zone. It gets you to do things that you might not otherwise do or have the opportunity to do,” United Way Executive Director Neil Hanes said.

Hanes is also the Vice President of Individual Development for the Dubois Area Jaycees. Currently, the Jaycees have 20 members and 14 that are active. The DuBois Jaycees is an organization that is made up of young working professionals aged 21-40 in the DuBois area. They host many charitable events, and fundraisers, and volunteer in many activities.

Volunteering is crucial to what they do.

“They’re crucial, they are what makes an event successful,” Hanes said. ” So there is so much work behind the scenes being done to organize an event. And whether it’s our biggest event of the year or it’s something is like an Easter egg hunt. We need all 20 of those volunteers in fact that we only get half of them. It really adds more on the other people who are actually in and helping to organize it.”

Hanes says that burnout is the biggest issue that they face. People doing something for every event all year long, year after year creates burnout and individuals become disengaged. The cutoff for the DuBois Jaycees is also 40 so people can move forward and volunteer in other places and with the changes younger generations need to step in.

“So we do need that younger generation to step up and to fill those voids in, to learn from us before we age out,” Hanes said. “It’s meant for you to spread your wings and step into a different organization, like a bigger board of directors.”

With the age cutoff there is also a chance the organization can go.

“Organizations are fading away like they are diminishing our chapter here in Dubois,” Hanes said. “We could stand to lose upwards of ten members in the next three years, which would put us on the cliff to extinction. We could go away within four or five years.”

Hanes says that the future of volunteer organizations is in the hands of younger generations and current volunteers to express how important the job is.