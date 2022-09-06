HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Beginning Monday, Sept 12 the area of Raystown Lake downstream of Mile Marker 1 will be closed to all boat traffic.

The area will be closed to allow construction workers to safely perform underwater and surface work on portions of Raystown Dam`s mechanical equipment.

This closure will ensure there is no disruption to floating plant work. It is anticipated this closure will remain in place through the end of October, but it may be lifted sooner if the repairs are completed ahead of schedule.

These repairs are part of a large-scale rehabilitation project for the Raystown Dam that includes upgrading operational equipment that has been in place since the Dam`s construction in the early 1970s.

The Raystown Dam began holding back water from downstream communities when Hurricane Agnes hit the region in 1972, and the construction of the Dam was completed in 1973. These upgrades will ensure continued flood risk management for the region.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The remainder of Raystown Lake will remain open and available for recreational boating.