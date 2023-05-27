ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Lakemont Lions Club held a memorial service at the Lakemont Veterans Monument Saturday morning.

Members gathered at the monument, which has 267 names engraved on it of those who served their country. The service included a wreath presentation as well as the playing of Taps by a Penn State Blue Band member. This year is the 80th anniversary of the monument.

“I’m reminded personally that I may not like everything that is going on in the world today and I may not like everything that is going on in our government today, but I’m reminded that the United States is still the best thing going in this world,” said John Blackie who spoke at the service.

Blackie said that people should always find moments to remind themselves of the sacrifice that others have made for their freedom.