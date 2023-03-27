ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – Lakemont Park is looking for summer workers! They have positions open in food service, ride operating and reception/office staff.

The open interview hiring event is set to take place on Thursday, March 30 from 6 – 8 p.m. at the Lakemont Park Administrative Office.

Anyone 16 years of age or older is invited to stop in for an interview. We ask that all applicants under 18 bring their Worker’s Permit to the interview as well.

Applicants are also asked to bring a photo ID and either a social security card or birth certificate.

In addition to the hiring event, applications for Summer 2023 employment can be found on the Lakemont Park website.