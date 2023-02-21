BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Lakemont Park will be hosting an open interview hiring event this week.

The event will take place on Thursday, Feb. 23 from 6 – 8 p.m. at the administrative office. Interviews will be held for various positions including cashiers, food service, ride operators, reception/office staff and janitorial/ground workers.

Anyone 14 years of age or older is invited to stop in for an interview. All applicants under the age of 18 are asked to bring their workers permit with them.

Applicants are also asked to bring a photo ID and either their Social Security Card or birth certificate with them.

In addition to the hiring event, applications for summer 2023 employment can be found on the Lakemont Park Website.

Questions about summer employment can be directed to Melanie Shildt at 814 – 949 – 7275.