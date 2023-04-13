ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Lakemont Park will be holding its final round of open interviews to fill remaining positions.

The park will be interviewing for food service positions and ride operators on Saturday, April 15 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the administrative office. Anyone 16 years of age or older is welcome to stop in for an interview.

Applicants under the age of 18 are asked to bring a worker’s permit and all applicants must bring a photo ID and their social security card or birth certificate with them.

Applications for Summer 2023 employment can be found on the Lakemont Park website. Anyone with questions about the open interviews is asked to call Melanie Shildt at

(814) 949-7275.