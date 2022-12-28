BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The holiday lights at Lakemont Park in Blair County draws people all over the area to visit, and soon there will be a guided tour of them.

On Wednesday, Jan. 4, for just $8 folks can get a tour of the lights starting at 5 p.m. and will also be given either coffee or hot chocolate. Tickets can be purchased at the park’s office in advance or at the gift shop during the day from 4 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Folks should report to the Front Plaza 15 minutes, with their ticket in hand, before the tours start and there will be open parking in the Galactic Ice lot, or by Parking Lot B by The Village.

Guests will be taken on a walk through the lights as well as commentary on the history of the Holiday Lights on the Lake event. The holiday lights present many photo opportunities for people. The tour, however will not stop for pictures so it can finish in time before the drive-through tours begin at 6 p.m.

No refunds will be given unless the event is canceled due to severe weather.

More information about the tours can be found on Lakemont Park’s Facebook page.