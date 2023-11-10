ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – Lakemont Park has announced the start of its 27th season for their Holiday Lights on the Lake event.

The 2023 display will open on Friday, Nov. 17 and run until Jan. 7, 2024. The drive-through light spectacular will be open daily from 6 – 10 p.m.

Some traditional favorites will return, such as the Avenue of Trees and Tunnel of Lights. But there will also be new attractions this year such as ceramic LED illuminated displays.

Local food vendors including Marcia’s Chocolates, Gardners Candy and several local bakers will have food for sale at Santa’s Village Snack Shack.

Santa himself will be making appearances for photo opportunities nightly from Nov. 18 to Dec. 23.

Get the latest weather updates for this event by downloading the Your Weather Authority app.

Unlimited Visits Passes are available, but quantity is limited. Single visit admission to see the lights is $15 per vehicle. Admission to the Alto Model Train Museum Association model train exhibit is free and located in Santa’s Village in the front plaza. All tickets can be purchased at the Lakemont Park Administrative Office or at the entrance gate.