BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced a lane closure on the bridge carrying Route 26 (Raystown Road) in Bedford County.

The lane closure will affect southbound traffic on the bridge that runs over Ravens Run in Liberty Township. Work will start Friday, April 28.

The lane closure is necessary to complete bridge superstructure repairs. The bridge had previously not had a restriction.

This bridge carries approximately 1,960 vehicles per day.