CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Drivers in Clearfield are being alerted of single-lane closures for maintenance work on a railroad crossing.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Monday that RJ Corman Railroad plan to replace several concert slabs at the Market Street railroad crossing on Tuesday, June 27.

The work will require the railroad to implement the lane closures intermittently throughout the day. The railroad crossing is along Route 1004 (Market Street) near the Second Avenue and Weaver Street intersection.

According to PennDOT, flaggers will provide traffic control during the closures and drivers should anticipate minor delays.

Drivers are urged to use caution in work zones, remain alert for railroad operators and equipment, approach railroad crossings cautiously, and “Always expect a train.”